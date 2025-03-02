The Utah Jazz are in the midst of rebuild, and this time of the NBA season is when rebuilding teams often scour the buyout market and the waiver wire for intriguing young prospects. The Jazz added to their roster signing former first round pick Jaden Springer to a 1o-day contract last month. With his 10-day expiring, the Jazz then made the decision to keep Springer around for a little while longer.

The Jazz made the decision to keep Jaden Springer on their roster, signing him to a three-year contract as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Since signing his initial 10-day contract, Springer has appeared in four games for the Jazz, at a little over eight minutes per game. He had been averaging 3.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 55.6 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

His best game statistically as a member of the Jazz was his first game with the team against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He finished with seven points, one rebound, two assists and shot 2-of-2 from the field including 1-of-1 from three-point range.

Springer was a part of the Boston Celtics championship team last season, appearing in four games during their title run. He was originally selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Springer played two and a half seasons with the 76ers before they traded him to the Celtics at last season at the trade deadline. The Celtics then moved Springer to the Houston Rockets at this season’s trade deadline, and they cut him.

He was a highly touted high school recruit who ended up playing one season of college basketball at Tennessee before declaring for the NBA Draft. For a rebuilding team like the Jazz, he’s an intriguing player to take a flyer on.