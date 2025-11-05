The Utah Jazz are coming off a massive win against the Boston Celtics on the road at TD Garden on Monday night. They did so without star center Walker Kessler. Jaylen Brown was not happy about a non-call in the loss to the Jazz.

Kessler has had a lingering shoulder issue and last played on Halloween against the Phoenix Suns. He played 29 minutes and grabbed 13 rebounds.

It has now been announced that the star center will undergo season-ending surgery.

“Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will need left shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, League Sources tell The Athletic.”

This is a brutal blow to a team that does not have many expectations to begin with. Kessler was on pace to have an even better season after a career year last year with Utah. He was averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game. It was a short sample size in only five games, but the Jazz have found themselves a dominant center.

Veteran big man Jusuf Nurkic will take over as the starting center. He scored 11 points and grabbed 11 boards in the win over Boston. Nurkic hit the winning shot.

The Jazz take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night to try and improve to .500 on the season. The Pistons are 5-2 and are looking to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.