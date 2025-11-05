The Houston Texans have struggled mightily during the 2025 NFL season. Houston is 3-5 heading into Week 10 and they feel well outside of the playoff picture in the AFC. Unfortunately, it looks like they'll be without their leader on offense this weekend.

Texans QB CJ Stroud is not expected to play on Sunday against the Jaguars, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Stroud will miss another game after being knocked out of Week 9 with a concussion. He was initially listed as questionable to return against the Broncos, but then was ruled out when he was officially diagnosed with a concussion.

Stroud has been in concussion protocol ever since but some thought as recently as Monday that there was a chance he could play on Sunday.

“He’s feeling a little bit better,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday. “We’ll see how the week goes and how he progresses throughout the week. Davis [Mills] if he has to step in and play, we expect him to go out and do his best, play the offense the proper way and make great decisions with the football.”

Houston will turn to backup Davis Mills to start against Jacksonville. He went 17-of-30 for 137 passing yards against Denver.

Hopefully Stroud can recover from his concussion as soon as possible.

CJ Stroud's concussion hit left Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans dumbfounded

Nobody was more upset about Stroud's concussion than DeMeco Ryans.

The Texans head coach went scorched earth went talking about the referee's decision not to call a penalty on the play.

“I thought quarterbacks are protected when they slide,” Ryans said via Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. “But what I’m learning is that as long as you don’t hit them in the head or neck area, if they slide and you hit them in the chest, then that is just fine. That is what I learned.”

Houston did not benefit from a penalty on the play despite Stroud sliding feet first and giving himself up.

The NFL places a lot of emphasis on protecting quarterbacks. That's why it is surprising that the vicious hit on Stroud went completely unpunished.

Either way, the Texans have to find a way to move on and start getting some wins. Otherwise their season will soon be over.

Texans vs. Jaguars kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.