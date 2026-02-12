The Utah Jazz are taking a cautious approach with their superstar forward as they head into the All-Star break. Before Wednesday night’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings, Jazz head coach Will Hardy revealed the team’s strategy for managing Lauri Markkanen’s workload following his recent stint on the injury report.

According to Utah Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen, Hardy confirmed that Markkanen would play against Sacramento but under a strict minutes restriction.

The team intends to monitor how his body responds to the game action before making a final determination on his availability for Thursday’s back-to-back contest. This careful handling comes as Utah looks to keep its franchise cornerstone healthy for the final stretch of the season.

So far, the plan hasn't slowed down the Jazz. Utah has jumped out to a massive 79-49 lead as the game progresses, completely overwhelming a depleted Sacramento roster. The Kings are currently struggling without the interior presence of Domantas Sabonis and the scoring punch of Zach LaVine, both of whom are sidelined with injuries.

While Markkanen's minutes are being closely watched, the Jazz are finding plenty of production elsewhere. New addition Jaren Jackson Jr. continues to make his presence felt, leading the scoring with 18 points. The Jazz are also weathering the absence of starting guard Keyonte George, who is out tonight while nursing a right ankle sprain.

With the game still in the second half, Utah looks poised to snap Sacramento's hopes of ending their long road losing streak. The energy in Salt Lake City is high, especially as the Jazz continue to experiment with the Markkanen and Jackson Jr. pairing. Fans are keeping a close eye on the bench to see exactly when Hardy pulls the plug on Markkanen's night, but for now, the Jazz are firmly in the driver's seat.