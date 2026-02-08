The Utah Jazz pulled off a blockbuster move in landing Jaren Jackson Jr. via the Memphis Grizzlies. He now has his first basket in the new surroundings.

Jackson took a bounce pass and came near the side of the key. He simply just lobbed it in for two points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. with his first bucket as a member of the Jazz 😤pic.twitter.com/1vQ45CxDfQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

But it'll likely become the first of many points for the newest member of the Jazz.

How Jaren Jackson Jr. arrived to Jazz

Jackson arrived before the NBA Trade Deadline came to a halt on Thursday. The move signaled a drastic change of the Ja Morant era that featured Jackson as a pivotal piece.

Morant was another hearing trade chatter across the league. But ended up staying as Jackson packed his bags.

This haul still involved an astonishing eight different players. Memphis landed three future draft picks in exchange. Rookie Walter Clayton Jr. also joined in on the deal.

Memphis is now guaranteed a whopping 13 picks in the deal. But Utah gets boosted here too.

Versatile guard/forward John Konchar arrived in the deal too. Same with center Jock Landale to boost the interior. Vince Williams Jr. is one more forward who's added here.

Jackson hit the ground running in his Jazz debut down in Orlando. He dropped 15 points in just his first nine minutes. Jackson hit six field goals out of eight attempts. He also dished out two assists as the Jazz-Magic neared halftime.

Jackson is part of a rebuilding phase in Salt Lake City, though, as the Jazz are 16-36. But he's giving a sample of his potential stardom here.