The Utah Jazz is clearly adding firepower to its young core. In a decisive move in the 2025 NBA Draft, Utah acquired Florida standout Walter Clayton Jr. from the Washington Wizards. While Clayton was officially selected 18th overall by Washington, the pick was part of a draft-night trade that sent him to Salt Lake City, as reported by ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.

In return, the Jazz gave up their original 21st pick, which the Wizards used to draft Canadian wing Will Riley. Utah also included two future second-round picks in 2031 and 2032 to complete the deal.

This trade signaled Utah's strong interest in Clayton. He is one of the most experienced and decorated players in this year’s draft class. With his scoring ability, basketball IQ, and big-game experience, the 22-year-old guard fits the mold of what the Jazz are looking for as they continue to build a competitive young core.

After transferring from Iona to Florida, Clayton quickly made his mark in the SEC. He averaged 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game during the 2024-2025 season.

He also shot nearly 45 percent in the field and close to 88 percent from the free-throw line. These numbers reflect not just efficiency, but his ability to contribute in different areas of the game.

Where Clayton truly stood out was during the NCAA Tournament. He delivered back-to-back 30-point performances in the Elite Eight and Final Four. Then he helped lead the Gators to a dramatic victory over Houston in the national championship game, recording stellar numbers of 11 points, five rebounds, and seven assists.

His performance earned him the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award. It also elevated his draft stock, especially for teams looking for a player with proven winning experience.

Utah saw the value in that pedigree. In a draft filled with raw potential, Clayton stood out as someone who could contribute immediately. The Jazz clearly wanted a player with polish and poise, not just long-term upside.

Clayton’s game is well-rounded. He is a reliable ball handler and a smart playmaker. He consistently makes the right reads in pick-and-roll situations and can stretch the floor with his shooting.

Defensively, he brings focus and effort. His calm demeanor makes him a natural leader on and off the court. While he may not be the most explosive athlete, his maturity and discipline offer a strong foundation for success.

Earlier in the night, Utah selected high-upside wing Ace Bailey. By pairing Bailey’s athleticism with Clayton’s steadiness, the Jazz have created a complementary duo of up-and-coming talent and leadership.

As for Will Riley, the player the Wizards drafted using Utah’s original pick, he brings length and scoring potential. He may take more time to develop, but Washington sees promise in his skill set.

Utah, however, chose immediate impact. By trading up for Clayton, they signaled their desire to grow with purpose and bring in players who can help shape a winning culture.

Now, Walter Clayton Jr. arrives in Salt Lake City not just as a draft pick, but as a proven champion ready to take the next step.