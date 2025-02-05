When the Utah Jazz made a deal with the Phoenix Suns for 3 1st round picks, NBA insider Brian Windhorst knew it wasn't the end. After a deal involving the Sacramento Kings fell flat, Collins is a valuable name.

He’s averaging 18.1 points and 8.3 rebounds, which is closer to where he was at his peak with the Atlanta Hawks. Collins has a player option next season worth about $26.5 million. The salary is pretty reasonable, considering where the current contracts are.

Still, Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective Podcast that he feels that Collins could be dealt, with as an under-the-radar move.

“There are a couple of teams that are going to be generally active,” Windhorst said. “Utah is probably not done. John Collins is an interesting name. Collins is a guy who we thought was going to Sacramento, who was strong out there before they traded De’Aaron Fox. Collins has value and his having a good year. That’s a player Utah can sell that would end up with a contender.”

Brian Windhorst sees John Collins being traded by the Jazz

Utah is in a rebuilding year but has received nice contributions from Collins. His shooting splits this year have been impressive, shooting over 50% from the field and 45% from 3. Still, plenty of contending teams could use someone like him. For example, the Suns and Golden State Warriors are among the few that could use Collins's services.

He can stretch the floor, and be a lethal pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop weapon as well. Furthermore, he's the 3rd most experienced player on the team, having played for 7 seasons. Still, the Jazz could keep Collins if they want to remain competitive. However, their 11-37 record proves that they are riding the wave.

While the Jazz and the Kings were in serious talks about a Collins trade, other teams could inquire, now that the trade fell through. If a deal were to happen, they would likely want draft compensation. After all, Utah has 8 first-round picks from 2026 until 2031.

They can keep adding to their collection with a potential Collins deal. Not to mention, a 1-year player option remaining on his contract is a nice incentive for some teams. His salary won't break the bank and they'll have an immediate contributor. The trade deadline ends on Thursday, so a deal would have to happen soon.

Either way, with or without Collins, it's clear that the Jazz are in the rebuilding phase. Trading away one of their top scorers would legitimize that.