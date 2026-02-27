The New York Giants are daydreaming of quarterback Jaxson Dart completing passes to wide receiver Malik Nabers when both are healthy. Adding another top flight receiver to the mix would only make the Giants' passing attack scarier.

Top 2026 WR prospect Carnell Tate is making his pitch to come to New York. He too has pictured what it'd be like playing with Nabers. Tate has now made it clear to the Giants what he brings to the table, via Art Stapleton of USA Today.

“Me, no question,” Tate said when asked who is the best receiver in the class. “If you want a game changer, you got one right here.”

"If you want a game changer, you got one right here." Carnell Tate has met with the Giants – no surprise – and said he'd love to play with Malik Nabers and in New York. New Jersey, too.

Holding the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Giants will have am opportunity to land one of the premier players in the class. Having already met with Tate, they clearly hold him in that regard. New York is sure to have their eyes on all of the top receivers in 2026. But when their pick is turned it, Tate may be the one who rises to the top.

He spent three years at Ohio State, appearing in 39 games. Tate caught 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns. He won a national championship with the Buckeyes in 2024 before setting new career-highs with 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025.

New head coach John Harbaugh is looking to get the Giants back on track. With Dart in place, he at least has a quarterback to build around. Who he opts to have around him will help determine the QB's success. A wide receiver room of Nabers and Tate would certainly have Dart ready to take off.