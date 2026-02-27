The Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster is already overloaded. Maybe a handful of teams could make this season interesting. But why not add more? It’s what they do. And here is the Dodgers’ perfect trade offer for Twins’ Byron Buxton.

As the Dodgers gleefully chase a three-peat, the Twins are on the other end of the spectrum. They are trying to rebuild and get back onto the fringes of contention.

So what would the Dodgers need to give the Twins for Buxton?

Dodgers send two top prospects to Twins for OF Byron Buxton

It wouldn’t take a lot of creativity for the Dodgers to get this done. Their farm system is stacked. And they seem to have a continuous supply of guys who can either make an impact with the big-league club or sparkle as dangling trade chips.

To get Buxton, the Dodgers would need to go big. But they wouldn’t have to go deep. Two players should get the deal done.

The Dodgers could package outfield Zyhir Hope and shortstop Emily Morales. It makes sense from a foundational trade standpoint. The Twins get a long-term outfielder to replace Buxton. And they get a middle-infield bat that swings them into action for this offer.

The 21-year-old Hope flashes tons of potential, according to baseballsvant.mlb.com.

“Hope has added significant muscle since turning pro, is built like a running back, and possesses well above-average raw power from the left side of the plate,” Baseball Savant wrote. “His bat speed and strength produce high-end exit velocities, and he has no trouble driving balls in the air to his pull side.

“Hope accelerates quickly and possesses solid speed along with aggression on the basepaths and in the outfield. He's a fearless defender capable of handling center field, though he spent more time on the corners in High-A playing alongside speedster Kendall George. He has a strong arm and drew interest as a left-handed pitcher in high school, flashing a mid-90s fastball and spinning a promising curveball.”

This sounds like a guy who could progress into the majors on a similar plane to Buxton. That makes him a match for this deal.

As for Morales, the 6-foot-3, 191-pound teenager could grow into a special player at the major-league level. His power could set him apart, according to baseballsavant.mlb.com

Article Continues Below

“Morales is a big-bodied prospect with the potential to develop into a difference-making power bat,” Baseball Savant wrote. “When he gets his pitch, he turns on it quickly and drives the ball to all fields with authority. He flashes home run power, and more is on the way.

“Like most teenage prospects, he’s working on repeating his mechanics in the batter’s box. But that should improve once he signs with a team and receives daily instruction at the club’s academy. Added strength and muscle could slow him down and move him from the middle infield to third base or a corner outfield spot, but the teen has the ability to play anywhere on the field. Scouts have praised Morales’ makeup, high baseball IQ, and leadership abilities.“

With Morales, the Twins get a potential leader.

How could this trade turn out for both teams?

Down the road, given Buxton’s injury history, this could even turn into a steal for the Twins. Buxton had played fewer than 100 games six times in the last eight years.

He managed 126 contests last year and swatted a career-high 35 homers. So that’s one reason the Dodgers would take a chance.

Another reason is they could baby him like they do their pitchers. The team is so deep that they can load manage players and still reach the playoffs. They really only need their stars in October.

Whatever the Dodgers need during the 2026 season, rest assured, they will go after it. And they will likely get it. Now, this doesn't mean the threepeat is a lock. But other teams will have to be very aggressive to prevent it.