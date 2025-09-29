With retirement possibly on the horizon for veterans Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors are building on the future to ensure continuity and remain in contention for the upcoming years.

On Sunday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Warriors signed rookie Will Richard to a four-year deal, adding him to their roster of young prospects.

“Golden State's No. 56 pick Will Richard is signing a four-year contract, with two years fully guaranteed as the Warriors invest long-term in the rookie, his agents Jared Mucha and Marcus Monk of Excel Sports Management tell ESPN,” wrote Charania on X.

The 6-foot-4 Richard, who impressed in the Summer League, was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies but was later traded to the Warriors in exchange for the rights to 59th pick Jahmai Mashack, guard Justinian Jessup, and a second-round pick in 2032.

Richard helped Florida win the NCAA championship in April. The Gators defeated Houston in a nail-biting finish, 65-63. Richard was highly instrumental in the victory, scoring 14 points in the first half to keep Florida afloat, with star Walter Clayton Jr. being held scoreless.

The 22-year-old Richard finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes. He started all 40 games for the Gators in his senior year, averaging 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 steals.

He will join the young corps of Golden State, which includes Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Quinten Post, Gui Santos, and Jackson Rowe. He can provide two-way energy off the bench as a prototypical 3-and-D. His toughness and physique should also bode well for him.

The Warriors have been trying to stock up on upstart talents but have been largely unlucky over the years. James Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in 2020, never panned out and is now with the Indiana Pacers. There's also Jonathan Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in 2021, who now wants out of Golden State.

Fans can only hope that Richard will be a foundation for the Warriors' future.