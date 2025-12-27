Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes lost an offensive weapon in the running back position, seeing Dallan Hayden put his name in the transfer portal.

Hayden made the decision to enter the portal on Friday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, he has one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. He spent two years at Ohio State before joining Colorado in 2024.

Hayden stood out as a four-star prospect with a 92 score on 247Sports. He ranked as the seventh-best player from the state of Tennessee, the 19th-best player at his position, and the 226th-best player in the 2022 class. When he entered the portal in 2024 after leaving Ohio State, he had a three-star ranking with an 88 score. He had the 46th-best ranking among other running backs and the 468th-best ranking in the transfer class.

“Has a college-ready build at a sturdy 195 pounds. Highly productive junior season which showed he could break long runs and hit creases with burst and acceleration but is also a physical runner who will lower his shoulder and initiate contact when he needs to. Runs hard, and does not stop on contact. Shows wiggle and elusiveness but mostly appears to be a one cut and go back. Has shown that he can catch the ball and run routes and uses his physicality as a pass-blocker as well,” recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote.

What's next for Colorado after Dallan Hayden departure

It is a significant loss for Deion Sanders and Colorado to have on offense, seeing Dallan Hayden prepare for his next chapter.

Hayden left the Buffaloes after two seasons, having an active role in the rushing attack. He recorded a total of 134 carries for 522 yards and two touchdowns while making 21 catches for 147 yards.

Colorado finished with a 3-9 overall record, going 1-8 in their Big 12 matchups. They ended the year with five straight losses, showing the significant decline from the 2024 season when they secured bowl eligibility.

Sanders will hope for better success in his fourth year with the program in 2026. Having made the program nationally relevant in his tenure, he will look to give the Buffaloes a resurgent campaign.