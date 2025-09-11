The obvious question for the Golden State Warriors for the upcoming season is Stephen Curry's health. While he's projected to return fully healed from his hamstring injury, it will be interesting to see if he can stay on the floor for a long period, given his history of physical issues.

But when Curry is 100%, there's no question that he can almost singlehandedly lead the Warriors. At 37 years old, he remains the team's barometer. When he went down in their second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in last season's playoffs, it spelled doom for Golden State.

For former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins, who played one season with the Warriors, it's never a good call to write off Curry and company. He said he can still see the Larry O'Brien Trophy returning to the Bay Area.

“You combine the history of this team, with Steph Curry, Draymond (Green), Steve Kerr, and you add a winner like Jimmy Butler to that puzzle, it's giving some type of success,” said Cousins on “Run it Back.”

“I do think they have a chance at getting one more (title) before this dynasty is actually over. You know, the guys are up in age, things of that nature, but they're talented enough, they're experienced enough, and they're good enough to get another in the next couple of years.”

With Steph, Draymond, and now Jimmy Butler, Boogie Cousins says the Warriors still have one more championship run left in them 👀🏆 Will Golden State add another banner before this NBA dynasty ends? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/h5RVMPnrnk — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) September 11, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Warriors have been shy about admitting that they're maximizing their window with Curry. Last season, he reached at least 70 games for the second straight campaign. He, however, saw his scoring dip to 24.5 points—his lowest since 2017-18, excluding his five-game stint in 2019-20.

The team hasn't made big moves this offseason to surround the two-time MVP with more talent. Still, the 35-year-old Cousins, who last played in Puerto Rico, stressed that Golden State will always be a contender as long as “Chef Curry” is in the kitchen.

“One thing about the Warriors, when they have a good defensive team, they're always a threat. They're always gonna be a threat with Steph Curry,” said the four-time All-Star.

The Warriors finished with a 48-34 record last season and returned to the playoffs after a one-year absence.