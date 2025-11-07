The Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 2-7 on the season after a dismal performance against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Geno Smith got his first taste of the Raiders-Broncos rivalry in Week 10. But Denver harried the veteran quarterback all night.

Smith was sacked six times by a historic Broncos pass rush. He finished with 143 scoreless yards and an interception as the Raiders had more punts (8) than points (7) in Denver.

The 12th-year pro did demonstrate his resiliency on Thursday night. Smith briefly left the game with an injury but returned to the field despite a noticeable limp. “That’s how I’m wired. I never wanted to leave my teammates out there. I feel it’s a big responsibility of mine to be out there and do whatever I can to help,” Smith said, per ESPN’s Ryan McFadden.

Geno Smith toughs it out in rough TNF loss

While the two-time Pro Bowl passer managed to finish out the game, he wasn’t able to move the ball against Denver. The Raiders’ offensive woes continued in Week 10 as the team scored in the single digits for an NFL-high fourth time this season.

Las Vegas had just 188 total yards on Thursday. After Ashton Jeanty’s first-quarter rushing touchdown, the Raiders were shut out over the next 48 minutes of game time.

Both the Raiders and Broncos struggled in a sloppy prime-time flop. Each team had more penalties (11) than first downs (10) in the game. There were as many total punts as combined points (17).

Smith threw his 12th interception of the season, surpassing Tua Tagovailoa for the most in football. He has more turnovers than touchdowns through nine games. And his 81.4 passer rating (30th in the league) is his lowest as a starter since he played for the New York Jets in 2014.

Despite the dismal performance in Week 10, the Raiders had a chance to tie the score late in the game after intercepting Bo Nix in Broncos territory. But Daniel Carlson missed a 48-yard field goal try.

The Raiders have lost seven of their last eight games. The team gets a mini bye before yet another prime-time appearance. Las Vegas will host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 11.