For almost the entirety of his career, it seems as though LeBron James has been chasing the ghost that has loomed large over his career in Michael Jordan. And perhaps the Los Angeles Lakers star is on his way to taking a page out of Jordan's playbook by finishing out his career in the same place — with the Washington Wizards.

Now, this may be hyperbolic, and there are certainly no concrete indications that James is even eyeing a move to the Wizards. He's well-entrenched in LA, as he and his family are living comfortably in the city. It's unlikely that James moves away from home this late in his career.

Nonetheless, James gave a glowing review of the Wizards following their trade deadline dealings, including acquiring his good buddy Anthony Davis, which may be the first step in what could be an unlikely move to the nation's capital.

“I’m interested to see what they do and how it all comes together. With AD obviously we know the talent level is out of this world. And Trae, with his ability to play pick and roll game, his ability to shoot the ball, his lob threat,” James said on the latest episode of the Mind The Game podcast.

“They have some pieces and I think for the first time in a few years we can say that Washington has grabbed some pieces. So it's going to be interesting to see what happens.”

LeBron James showers Wizards' youngsters with love

There is indeed something brewing in the nation's capital, and James is right in that the time to invest in Wizards stocks might be now.

“I love the young kid from France, that they have on their team too, Sarr. We just played him two weeks ago. Great touch, great feel for the game. Love the kid George as well. Young kid, um, pretty good player. And then also the rookie kid that they got from Texas, Johnson, Tre Johnson,” James added.