The Washington Wizards visit the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Alex Sarr is on the injury report alongside Kyshawn George, with both players listed as questionable. Sarr is dealing with right ankle soreness, while George has a right knee contusion, an injury that he suffered in the Wizards' 126-117 win over the Detroit Pistons. Here's everything we know about Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George's respective injuries and their playing status vs. the Nets.

Alex Sarr injury status vs. Nets

Given that Alex Sarr is questionable on the injury report, it's difficult to gauge whether he'll eventually be cleared to play ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Nets. After the Wizards formed a dynamic duo following their trade for Anthony Davis, the front office enjoyed a stunning upset win against the team with the second-best record in the NBA. Sarr and George helped the shorthanded Wizards defeat the Pistons.

Sarr finished with 19 points on an efficient 7-for-12 shooting, five rebounds, and four blocks. George added nine points, four rebounds, and three steals. The Wizards handed the Pistons their 13th loss of the season, improving to 14-36, while capturing their second win in three tries.

Sarr has had an impressive season, averaging 17.3 points on 49.6% shooting, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game in only his second campaign. You can say the same about George, who's also in his second season with the Wizards, averaging 15.1 points on 44.6% shooting, including 37.6% from deep, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

However, regarding whether Alex Sarr is playing tonight against the Nets, the answer is maybe.

Wizards injury report

Bilal Coulibaly — Questionable — Lower back soreness

Anthony Davis — Out — Trade pending

Dante Exum — Out — Trade pending

Kyshawn George — Questionable — Right knee contusion

Jaden Hardy — Out — Trade pending

Tre Johnson — Out — Left ankle sprain

D'Angelo Russell — Out — Trade pending

Alex Sarr — Questionable — Right ankle sprain

Cam Whitmore — Out — Right shoulder; deep vein thrombosis

Trae Young — Out — Right knee; MCL sprain; quad contusion