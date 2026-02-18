INGLEWOOD — Friday night's Castrol Rising Stars Challenge was a showcase of the Washington Wizards' young core, as rookie guard Tre Johnson and second-year guard Bub Carrington competed for Team T-Mac (Tracy McGrady), while second-year forward Kyshawn George competed for Team Vince (Carter). However, the “Wiz Kids” got more benefits than just playing on the court at All-Star Weekend.

Tre Johnson revealed that NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson spoke to the Rising Stars, via Monumental Sports Network's Chase Hughes.

Tre Johnson told @chasedcsports that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson talked to the Rising Stars

“They was talking about their experiences in the league, the ups and downs,” the 19-year-old revealed.

He also told ClutchPoints what stands out about their games.

“It’s different but it’s effective. They were effective in their own ways,” he said. “That’s really all it is, no matter how it looks or how you get it done, just being effective.”

Abdul-Jabbar and Robertson were nothing if not effective. Abdul-Jabbar is a six-time NBA MVP, two-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time blocks leader, and is second only to LeBron James on the all-time scoring list. Meanwhile, Robertson is a six-time assists leader, an 11-time All-NBA honoree, and is second all-time in triple-doubles.

Learning about ups and downs from players of that caliber can only have a positive effect on young hoopers like Johnson, George, and Carrington. They've each experienced bumps in the road during their time with the Wizards so far, but that's an unavoidable part of the journey.

Johnson also revealed his thoughts on Abdul-Jabbar's signature move.

“I feel like Kareem’s sky hook could still be used,” the former Texas Longhorn said. “Probably not as much, but I still haven’t seen nobody really block it.”

It remains to be seen whether Johnson will start draining sky hooks like Abdul-Jabbar, but the point is that the legends of past generations are still helpful to learn from. While the “Wiz Kids” play in an era heavier on floor spacing and three-point shooting than their older counterparts, all-time greats can give insight into how to adjust and excel while experiencing ups and downs.

Wizards' Kyshawn George talks up Vince Carter after winning Rising Stars

Johnson and Carrington's night ended early on Friday, as Team T-Mac lost to Team Vince 41-36 in the second game. But Johnson did hit a highlight-reel three over George, a reminder of his limitless range on the national stage.

LET IT FLY TRE 🎯

George got the last laugh, as he and Team Vince beat Team Melo (Carmelo Anthony) 25-24 in the final round. The former Miami Hurricane finished with a combined eight points (4-8 FG, 0-4 3-point), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal over 19 minutes on Friday.

George opened up on what it was like to be coached by Carter, via Monumental Sports Network's Bijan Todd.

@bijan_todd asked Kyshawn George what it was like being coached by Vince Carter at Rising Stars

“It was fun. I actually watched him a lot growing up, a lot of highlight tapes,” the 2024 first-round pick said. “Just being able to be in that environment with great players was fun.”

George also told ClutchPoints what he liked about Carter's game.

“Just his athleticism. His dunks were really graceful,” the Swiss-Canadian said. “And the way he changed his game over time. He was known as a dunker, and then he expanded his game to more shooting and playmaking.”

Carter played from 1998 to 2020 and was an eight-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA honoree, and the 1999 Rookie of the Year. The Florida native emerged as a global star for his dunking ability during his time with the Toronto Raptors from 1998 to 2004 and is 11th all-time in three-pointers made.

Being coached by a former player of that caliber, especially one that he looked up to as a kid, is the type of full-circle moment that George earned through his play with the Wizards thus far. The 22-year-old is already one of the most well-rounded players on the team, as he's averaging 15.1 points on 44.1 percent shooting (37.7 percent 3-point) with 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and two “stocks” (steals and blocks) over 30.1 minutes thus far.

Johnson (38.6 percent 3-point) and Carrington (39.3 percent 3-point) have also excelled from deep, which is a necessary trait to survive in today's league. But the best “Wiz Kid” has been second-year big man Alex Sarr (hamstring), who missed the Rising Stars Challenge due to injury. The native Frenchman is averaging 17.8 points on 49.6 percent shooting (33.6 percent 3-point) and is tied for second in the NBA with two blocks per game over 28.2 minutes.

The objective for Washington for the rest of this season is to continue developing the young core while losing enough games to keep its top-eight protected lottery pick this summer. Up next are back-to-back home games against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday and Friday before hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.