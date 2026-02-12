The Washington Wizards have had a lot of movement on their roster to start 2026, but the one thing that has remained is their young core. Alex Sarr is one of them, and he continues to showcase his skills in every game. Unfortunately, he'll be sidelined for some time due to injury, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr has sustained a right hamstring strain and will miss approximately two weeks, sources tell ESPN. Sarr, one of three players averaging at least 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game this season, is now out for Friday's Rising Stars game,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

