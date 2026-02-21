The Washington Wizards are doing whatever they can to start prepping for the future by revamping the roster. The Wizards have traded for both Anthony Davis and Trae Young this season, not to try and make a run, but to give them something to build on.

On Saturday, the Wizards continued their quest for improvement by signing a two-way player to a three-year contract worth up to $9 million. Tristan Vukcevic is a rising big man for the Wizards, and Washington did not want to let him go. Shams Charania was on the news.

“The Washington Wizards are signing two-way center Tristan Vukcevic to a new three-year, $9 million deal, sources tell ESPN. Team option in third season. The Wizards and the 7-footer's agent, Jason Ranne of Wasserman, reached the new contract Saturday.”

Vukcevic is averaging 7.9 points per game this season and adds 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. The 7-footer has started five games this season and has appeared in 35. His scoring is actually down from the past two seasons. He averaged just shy of 10 points per game last year at 9.4, and then in 2023, he averaged 8.5 points. When in the game, the big man looks to score the rock. He's a career 32% shooter from beyond the arc and shoots 48% from the floor. If he can pick it up on defense, he may play more than 12.3 minutes per game.

Vukcevic is a very efficient player. If you compare his numbers to those of someone who plays at least 32 minutes per game, he could put up almost 30 points and roughly nine rebounds per game. The Wizards are banking on his improvement.