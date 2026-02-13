INGLEWOOD — The Washington Wizards once again have multiple representatives at NBA All-Star Weekend, but no All-Stars. The organization's goal is to eventually develop a perennial All-Star like Kevin Durant, who made the cut for the 16th time this season.

Wizards wing Kyshawn George admitted on Friday that the 37-year-old is the toughest player to guard in basketball, per Monumental Sports Network. That speaks to Durant's longevity, as his rookie season was 2007-08 and George was born on Dec. 12, 2003.

George, a second-year player, earned his first career Rising Stars nod this season and will play for Team Vince (Vince Carter's squad) in Friday night's Rising Stars Challenge. Fellow Wizards Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington will play for Team T-Mac (Tracy McGrady). Carrington was selected as an injury replacement for Washington big man Alex Sarr (hamstring), per NBA.com.

All of those “Wiz Kids” have shown promise in different ways. George is the most balanced of the group, as he's averaging 15.1 points on 44.1 percent shooting (37.7 percent 3-point) with 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and two “stocks” (steals and blocks) over 30.1 minutes. Meanwhile, Carrington and Johnson are sporting 39.3 and 38.6 percent clips from deep, respectively, and Sarr is tied for second in the NBA with two blocks per game. The latter player is also averaging 17.2 points on 49.6 percent shooting (33.6 percent 3-point) despite not having played with a true point guard yet.

However, the Wizards won't reach the promised land until they develop a consistent All-NBA player like Durant. The four-time scoring champion has earned All-NBA honors 11 times, most recently in 2024. He's also averaging 25.8 points on 50.6 percent shooting (40.3 percent 3-point) over 36.7 minutes this season, just 1.4 points below his career average despite being in the league for almost 20 years. On top of that, he's shooting 0.4 percent higher from the field and 1.3 percent higher from downtown.

Durant is hard to replicate, as he's seven feet tall in basketball shoes but dribbles and shoots like a guard. Washington doesn't need to develop someone of that archetype, but it needs an elite player to build around for multiple years.

While George or one of the other current young core pieces could become “The Guy,” there's no guarantee. Additionally, the acquisitions of stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis will likely help the team be competitive next season, but they might not be in Washington long-term.

That's why this summer's draft is one of the most crucial in franchise history. Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, BYU's AJ Dybantsa, and Duke's Cameron Boozer all have superstar-level ceilings, so landing a top-three pick in May's NBA Draft Lottery is the dream scenario.

Regardless, Durant's continued excellence is a reminder of what's possible, and the Wizards' rebuild will never be truly over until they have an All-NBA player in his prime for several years.

Wizards can look to Rockets for inspiration

The Houston Rockets, who are fourth in the Western Conference at 33-20, exemplify what Washington could eventually become. They're led by Durant, but also have an elite big man in Alperen Sengun (20.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 6.3 APG) and one of the NBA's best young guards in Amen Thompson (17.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 5.4 APG). In addition, fellow rookie contract players Jabari Smith Jr. (15.2 PPG) and Reed Sheppard (12.7 PPG) are coming into their own.

The difference is that the head of the snake for the Wizards will likely be younger than Durant is now, at least for the foreseeable future. But between Young, Davis, their young core, and their 2026 lottery pick, they'll have enough talent to look a team like the Rockets in the eye.

For now, the mission is to have fun at the All-Star festivities in Inglewood, Calif. and continue to develop for the remainder of the regular season. Washington's season finale will be a road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 12, and the draft lottery is on May 10.