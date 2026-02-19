The Washington Wizards are hopeful to get new stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis back on the court at some point following the trade deadline deals to acquire them. As the second portion of the season begins after the NBA All-Star break, the team could be looking at getting one in the coming weeks.

The Wizards put out an injury update on Thursday ahead of the return to play.

“The Washington Wizards announced today the following injury updates for guard Trae Young and forward/center Anthony Davis: Young, who has been sidelined by a right knee MCL sprain and quad contusion, was re-evaluated following the All-Star break and has progressed positively. He will ramp up his on-court activities, and further updates will be provided in a week. Davis, who is out with ligament damage in his left hand, was re-evaluated by Dr. Steven Shin of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and is progressing as expected. Davis has not been cleared for basketball activity. Davis will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Wizards say Trae Young will be ramping up his on-court activities and will have further updates in a week. Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/VMMfsHGt0l — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 19, 2026

Article Continues Below

Trae Young has played just 10 games this season, all with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 19.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. Young has struggled to stay healthy all season, and the Hawks strong play in his absence led by Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker made him a player Atlanta was willing to trade.

Anthony Davis has also struggled to stay on the floor this season, dealing with numerous injuries during his time with the Mavs. In 20 appearances this season, Davis averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field.

Since being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, Davis played a grand total 892 minutes across 29 games with the Mavs.

The Washington Wizards kick off the second half of their season by taking on the Indiana Pacers in a back-to-back set on Thursday and Friday inside Capital One Arena.