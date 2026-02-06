Heading into the second half of the 2025-26 NBA season, the Washington Wizards are widely expected to perhaps do everything in their power to boost their odds of acquiring top-four pick considering how they owe the New York Knicks their first-rounder if it falls outside the top-eight. But no one seemed to tell the Wizards' youngsters the memo.

On Thursday night, the Wizards took down the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons, 126-117, behind an impressive display from their young players off the bench — with Will Riley and Sharife Cooper leading the way. Washington even held their best active players to a limited workload and yet they still came out on top despite a 30-8-8 night from Cade Cunningham.

There might be something brewing in the nation's capital, and they are well-positioned to compete next season especially after bringing in Trae Young and Anthony Davis at such bargain prices. The Wizards are on a fast upward trajectory, and fans could not be any happier on social media.

“Resting the young talent for the younger talent. Brian Keefe actively trying to lose this game and the Wizards somehow get the dub,” X user @DoublePoint_s wrote.

“As a wizards fan I’m very curious to see the roles the young guys are going to play next year. but other than that I’m super [excited] because we have been in hell for a long time,” @GIJ009 added.

“wizards already showing the pistons who the top of da east belongs to next year fairs,” @termyami furthered.

Article Continues Below

Wizards about to have a very stacked roster

Health permitting, the Wizards are going to be a playoff team next year. Getting at least 60 games from Davis would be crucial, however, although that should not be asking for much especially when he'll be paired with a talented big man in the frontcourt in Alex Sarr.

Young also remains one of the best playmakers in the NBA, freeing up the likes of Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson to focus on the other aspects of the game while letting their floor general take care of business.