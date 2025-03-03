The Washington Wizards are clearly rebuilding and investing in their young talent, but they acquired some veterans during the trade deadline. Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart, two players who have contributed at a high level on contending teams, are now on the Wizards and can be a help to the young guys for the rest of the season.

After the season, there's a good chance those two won't be on the team, including Richaun Holmes, as they try to find trade partners for them, according to HoopsHype.

“Looking ahead, NBA executives widely expect Middleton to exercise his $33.35 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Smart, meanwhile, has an expiring $21.59 million deal for the 2025-26 season,” HoopsHype wrote. “In addition, center Richaun Holmes only has $250,000 guaranteed of his $13.28 million salary for the 2025-26 season in the final year of his contract.”

Middleton and Smart can still help contending teams, and there's no doubt that they will be getting calls for their services. For the Wizards, they have a nice foundation, and they're going to continue to build that through the draft and the players they have on the team.

Khris Middleton wants to make most of Wizards stint

When Khris Middleton arrived to the Wizards, he wanted everyone to know that he came to compete and win games.

“I’m here to be a basketball player. I’m here to win games, here to help win games however I can,” Middleton said via Bowie TV Sports' Carita Parks. “I am going to be here as a mentor and whatnot, but I want Wizards fans to know that I’m not here just to be a mentor. I’m here to be a basketball player and compete out there and help win games.”

All Middleton knows how to do is win, as he's been with the Bucks for a large part of his career. With them, he's won a championship and been a key part of the run, and played at the highest level during other seasons.

The Bucks traded him for Kyle Kuzma, as they were looking for a more reliable option to score as they try to make a deep playoff run. Middleton knows that the league is changing when it comes to getting younger.

“Yeah, energetic young guys. I mean we've got the youngest guy I think in the league with AJ Johnson so…I've been with him all season long,” Middleton said. “It's definitely a reminder that the league's getting younger every year and you have so many talented young players coming in each year [who] are trying to figure [it] out.”