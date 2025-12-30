Tre Johnson continues to show flashes of why the Washington Wizards invested a top-six pick in him, even as the team navigates another rebuilding season. The 19-year-old rookie delivered a career-high scoring night Monday, pouring in 24 points during a 115-101 loss to the Phoenix Suns and punctuating the performance with a deep logo 3-pointer that marked a personal milestone.

HAVE A GAME ROOK! Tre Johnson BANKS in a logo three for a new career-high with 24 points 🎯 pic.twitter.com/kNNBV6g4Am — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Johnson finished with 24 points, including a perfect 5-of-5 from beyond the arc, while adding one rebound, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes. With Kyshawn George sidelined due to a hip injury, Johnson stepped into the starting lineup and carried much of Washington’s offensive load, draining a season-high five triples and leading the team in scoring despite limited help.

The career night came just a day after another encouraging outing. In Sunday’s 116-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Johnson scored 14 points with four assists, a steal and a block, helping the Wizards secure consecutive wins for the first time this season.

That performance included his first start since Nov. 12, during which he scored 12 points in the first half and buried a 32-footer from the Wizards’ logo, a shot that foreshadowed Monday’s breakout. After the Suns game, head coach Brian Keefe highlighted Johnson’s evolving feel for the game and shot creation.

“You can see that he knows how to get in spots and read the game to get his shot, either coming off pindowns or off-ball screening or pick and rolls,” Keefe said in the postgame press conference. “He has a knack for scoring, getting in the paint, and making plays. I thought he was really good in that first half with that. I liked him with that starting unit, and I liked what I saw. He is growing. I don't know how many games he's been back right now, but each game he is a little bit better and a little bit more rhythm. I thought he had a terrific game tonight.”

Johnson surpassed his previous career high of 19 early in the third quarter against Phoenix, but Washington couldn’t sustain momentum as the Suns responded with a decisive run. Still, the rookie’s progress stands out on a team searching for long-term building blocks.

As the Wizards continue to prioritize development, Johnson's confidence, range and growing comfort within the offense suggest bigger moments and deeper shots could be ahead.