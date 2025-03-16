The Washington Wizards have multiple snipers on their hands. Not only did rookie Kyshawn George sink a corner three to take a 123-121 lead over the Denver Nuggets with 10 seconds left on Saturday, but Jordan Poole hit a game-winner from the logo as time expired.

JORDAN POOLE BURIES IT FROM DEEP FOR THE GAME-WINNER 🤯pic.twitter.com/BZqOeaWuZr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Poole, who started the game slow, finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3 PT) with six assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes. It was far from the 25-year-old's best night statistically, but he still had the confidence to take an off-dribble heave over Russell Westbrook in a tie game.

The shot was preceded by a step-back midrange jumper from Jamal Murray with 5.1 seconds left on the other end to tie the contest at 123. Wizards (15-51) coach Brian Keefe then used his final timeout to get the ball to half-court, and didn't draw up a play. Instead, he let his best player take care of business.

Poole has now shot at least 50 percent in four of his last seven games as he continues his career year in Washington. The former NBA champion is averaging a personal-best 21 points on 42.4 percent shooting (37.7 percent 3 PT) with 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals across 30.9 minutes. His clip from deep is a 5.1 percent improvement over last year.

The Wizards have now won two straight games, both against playoff teams on the road. They beat the Detroit Pistons (37-31) 129-125 on Thursday and the Nuggets (43-25) 126-123 on Saturday. Furthermore, Saturday's win completes a season sweep of Denver, as they beat it 122-113 at home on Dec. 7.

This is Washington's second sweep of the year, as it beat the Charlotte Hornets (17-49) in all four meetings. Its also 6-4 in its last 1o games and 9-11 in its last 20 after starting 6-41.

That's largely because the Wiz Kids are shining.

Alex Sarr has career night vs. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Sarr was sensational against Denver, notching a career-high 34 points (12-28 FG, 5-9 3 PT) with six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes.

A career-high 34 points for Alex Sarr, the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft 🙌 34 PTS

6 REB

5 AST

5 3PM@WashWizards W pic.twitter.com/Y0TrkAfXDh — NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The No. 2 overall pick held his own against Nikola Jokic, the NBA's best player. The latter was also unconscious offensively, as he tallied a game-high 40 points (16-30 FG, 1-8 3 PT) with 13 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks, and one steal.

Sarr played just two games in February due to an ankle injury, but he's now back in full force. The seven-footer was the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in December and was a frontrunner for Rookie of the Year honors before getting hurt, but he'll put himself right back in those conversations with more performances like Saturday's.

More to come