Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton has expressed strong confidence in the team's potential, asserting that they are capable of making a playoff run next season. In a recent interview with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Middleton emphasized the team's competitiveness and the growth of its young core.​

“I think this team could definitely be a playoff team,” Middleton stated. “We had a stretch recently where we were competing against some of the playoff teams in some games, where we won some games and lost some others. I think if you give us a full offseason and give us a full season together, with the improvement of the young core, which is going to be huge, I think they can take a big step because of the way they work, how talented they are, and how smart they are.”​

Middleton, acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline, holds a player option for the 2025-26 season worth $34 million. His remarks come amid a challenging season for the Wizards, who currently hold a 16-57 record following a 162-109 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.​

Despite the team's struggles, Middleton highlighted recent competitive performances, including victories over the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons, as well as close contests against the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.​

Khris Middleton guides young Wizards core with eyes set on future playoff contention

Beyond his on-court contributions, Middleton has embraced a mentorship role with Washington's young talents, notably rookie forward Alex Sarr, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and second-year wing Bilal Coulibaly, the No. 7 pick in 2023.​

“I talk to them about daily habits, competing, and going through the process,” Middleton explained. “I'm not really trying to tell them what to do, but helping them figure it out and giving them advice along the way. I try to encourage them.”​

He also praised their development, noting, “I've learned how skillful they are for their age. These are first and second-year players with confidence. They have all the intangibles, like how quickly they pick up on things. The results haven't shown, but I think they play at a high level.”​

As the Washington Wizards focus on rebuilding, internal development remains a priority. Middleton's presence offers a bridge between the team's veteran leadership and its emerging talent.​

Looking ahead, Washington will conclude its current five-game homestand with a matchup against the Orlando Magic (35-39) before embarking on a two-game road trip to face the Indiana Pacers (43-30) and the Boston Celtics (54-19). While the Wizards are eliminated from playoff contention this season, Middleton's optimism suggests a belief in the team's upward trajectory.