The Washington Wizards have long been eliminated from contention for a spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs but that doesn't mean celebrities are completely staying away from their games.

On Wednesday night, Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith was courtside to watch the Wizards take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

Smith even caught up with Wizards shooting guard Jordan Poole during one moment in the contest.

Will Smith daps up Jordan Poole

That short interaction between Smith and Poole got many people on the internet talking.

“What a legend,” said a fan.

“new meme unlocked,” shared another.

From a different commenter: “looks like he said something about watching him since he was little, wholesome moment!”

“Very cool moment Jordan Poole and Will Smith shaking hands,” opined one social media user on X (formerly Twitter).

“Legends shaking hands that’s Will Smith and Jordan Poole 🔥,” posted one fan.

A Sixers fan who was born and grew up in Philadelphia, Smith decided to drop by the arena and catch some basketball action between the 76ers and the Wizards after attending a ceremony.

The said event introduced the new name of the intersection of North 59th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia, which is now called “Will Smith Way,” in his honor, according to Bryanna Gallagher and Beccah Hendrickson of 6 ABC.

“That was one of the things these streets of Philadelphia taught me, that there's nothing wrong for a hard day's work,” shared Smith.

As for Poole and the Wizards, they came away with a 119-114 victory to snap a five-game losing skid. Poole put up a strong performance versus the Sixers, scoring 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field with four 3-pointers, seven dimes and two rebounds in just 22 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, rookie Alex Sarr led the way for the Wizards on offense with 24 points on 10-fo-17 shooting. Justin Champagnie and Tristan Vukcevic stepped up as well, chipping in 18 and 17 points, respectively.

The Wizards improved to 16-56, but they're still in the very bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Washington only has 10 games left on its schedule, including a date with the Indiana Pacers to start a five-game homestand this Thursday.