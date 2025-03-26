ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-76ers prediction and pick.

Wednesday's matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards features two teams struggling with losing streaks. The 76ers, led by Tyrese Maxey's 26.3 points per game, aim to break a four-game skid. The Wizards, meanwhile, have lost five straight and face significant defensive challenges, allowing 120.7 points per game. Historically, the 76ers have dominated this series, winning six of their last ten meetings. Given their recent form and head-to-head advantage, Philadelphia is poised to capitalize on Washington's vulnerabilities and secure a much-needed victory at the Wells Fargo Center

Here are the Wizards-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-76ers Odds

Washington Wizards: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +138

Philadelphia 76ers: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the Washington Wizards have struggled mightily this season, sporting a dismal 15-56 record, there are reasons to believe they could cover the spread against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The Wizards, led by Jordan Poole's 20.5 points per game, have shown flashes of offensive potential throughout the season. Despite their overall poor performance, Washington has managed to keep games relatively close against fellow bottom-dwellers, which bodes well for their matchup against the 23-48 76ers. Philadelphia, dealing with their own four-game losing streak, has been far from dominant at home with a 12-22 record at the Wells Fargo Center. This vulnerability could provide an opportunity for the Wizards to stay within striking distance and potentially cover the spread.

Furthermore, the 76ers' defensive woes could play into Washington's hands. Philadelphia has struggled to contain opponents, allowing an average of 120.5 points per game. This defensive weakness aligns well with the Wizards' offensive strengths, particularly their three-point shooting. Washington ranks 7th in the league in three-pointers made per game, averaging 13.2. If Poole and his teammates can exploit Philadelphia's perimeter defense and get hot from beyond the arc, they could keep pace with the 76ers' offense led by Tyrese Maxey. Additionally, the potential return of players like Jonas Valanciunas, who was acquired mid-season and averages 8.2 rebounds per game, could provide a much-needed boost to Washington's interior presence. While a outright win may be a tall order, the combination of Philadelphia's home struggles and Washington's potential for offensive outbursts makes covering the spread a realistic possibility for the Wizards in this matchup.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers are primed to snap their five-game losing streak and cover the spread against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Despite their recent struggles, the 76ers have several factors working in their favor for this matchup. Firstly, they'll be facing a Wizards team that has also lost four consecutive games and sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 15-56 record. The 76ers, while underperforming this season, still boast superior talent and have a significant home-court advantage, with the Wells Fargo Center allowing 50% capacity. This increased fan presence should provide an emotional boost to the team, potentially spurring them to a convincing victory.

Leading the charge for Philadelphia will be Tyrese Maxey, who has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season. Averaging 26.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, Maxey's dynamic play should prove too much for the Wizards' porous defense, which allows 120.7 points per game. The 76ers also have solid contributors in Kelly Oubre Jr. and Paul George, who can exploit mismatches against Washington's weaker lineup. Additionally, Philadelphia's historical dominance in this matchup, having won six of their last ten meetings, bodes well for their chances to not only win but cover the spread. With the Wizards struggling on both ends of the court and the 76ers desperate to right the ship, expect Philadelphia to come out aggressive and build a substantial lead, ultimately securing a comfortable victory that covers the spread.

Final Wizards-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers are poised to snap their five-game losing streak and cover the spread against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Despite their recent struggles, the 76ers have a significant talent advantage led by Tyrese Maxey, who's averaging 26.3 points per game. The Wizards, with the league's worst defense allowing 120.7 points per game, will struggle to contain Philadelphia's offense. The 76ers' historical dominance in this matchup, combined with the Wizards' own five-game skid, suggests a comfortable win for the home team. Expect the 76ers to capitalize on Washington's vulnerabilities and secure a victory that covers the 10-point spread.

Final Wizards-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -3.5 (-112), Over 229 (-110)