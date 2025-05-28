Former NBA stars have made the trip to Indianapolis for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The New York Knicks enter the game looking to even up the series at two games apiece. The Indiana Pacers, however, want to take a 3-1 lead back to Madison Square Garden. Before the game tipped off, former NBA legends Reggie Miller and Shaquille O'Neal shared a wholesome moment.

Both Miller and O'Neal have shifted into careers as members of the media after retiring from the NBA. Both work for TNT, providing coverage and analysis of the league. Miller was talking with NBATV before Game 4 tipped off when O'Neal decided to insert himself into the conversation and give his former rival a hug.

Miller laughed it off, asking his fellow analysts if they remembered Shaq's dominance when he played.

"Oh I love this man right here." 🤣 Shaq crashed @ReggieMillerTNT's pregame interview 😙 pic.twitter.com/kw6W1P8Kuh — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Oh, I love this man right here,” Miller said about O'Neal. “Didn't he destroy all of us? He destroyed all of us, and now he comes back in here, kissing my forehead. Love that dude.”

Miller and O'Neal might not have liked one another during their clashes in the 1990s, but their friendship has lasted long into their retirement from the league. O'Neal is notorious for distracting former players as they do interviews, so his interjection into Miller's conversation comes as no surprise.

Both players hope that Game 4 delivers the same way that the first three games in the series did. Every matchup between the Pacers and Knicks has come down to the wire, with clutch shots serving as the deciding factor in each game.

New York took a big step in saving their season with a clutch Game 3 win. However, another win on the road would give them all the momentum heading back to their home floor.

Fans are still waiting for the home team to win a game in the series. Regardless of how Tuesday's game goes, the Eastern Conference Finals have delivered everything that is great about the NBA playoffs.