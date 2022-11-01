NBPA releases statement denouncing antisemitism without naming NBPA VP Kyrie Irving

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) followed in the NBA’s footsteps and released a statement denouncing antisemitism and all kinds of hate speech. This is after Kyrie Irving made headlines recently for promoting an antisemitic film and book on his social media platforms.

In its statement, the NBPA made its stance clear and emphasized that “anti-semitism has no place in our society.” Such strong and direct stance from the organization is important since Irving is one of the Vice Presidents of the players’ association.

“The NBPA is focused on creating an environment where everyone is accepted. We are committed to helping players fully understand that certain words can lead to hateful ideologies being spread. We will continue to work on identifying and combating all hate speech wherever it arises,” the statement reads.

It is worth noting, however, that the NBPA didn’t drop any name in its statement. It didn’t single out Kyrie Irving over his recent actions, similar to what the NBA did in its official release last week.

“Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA’s values of equality, inclusion and respect. We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words or ideas, including antisemetic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions,” the league said.

Amid all the criticisms and backlash he’s receiving over his stance, Irving recently addressed the issue as well and denied he is promoting antisemitism. In a passionate speech to the media following their 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Nets guard stood by his post and explained why he shared the film despite the antisemitic themes and homophobic undertones it features.

“Did I do anything illegal? Did I hurt anybody? Did I harm anybody? Am I going out and saying that I hate one specific group of people? So out of all the judgment that people got out of me posting I just, without talking to me, and I respect what Joe [Tsai] said, but there has a lot to do with not ego or pride with how proud I am of my African heritage but also to be living as a free Black man here in America knowing the historical complexities for me to get here,” Kyrie exclaimed.

“So I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”

The Nets have yet to take an official action on the Irving controversy, but recent reports mentioned it will be handled in-house and there will be no fine or suspension for him.