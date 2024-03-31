The NC State Wolfpack take on the Duke Blue Devils. Check out our Men's March Madness odds series for our NC State Duke prediction and pick. Find how to watch NC State Duke.
What a remarkable turn of events we have seen in the South Region. North Carolina State, which had to win five games in five straight days to capture a most improbable ACC Tournament championship, has continued to win elimination games and put itself one win from the Final Four. State had to win each of its past eight games to get here. A loss in any of the previous eight would have knocked the Wolfpack out of the race to Glendale. Coach Kevin Keatts endured a miserable regular season. His team barely beat lowly Louisville in the first round of the ACC Tournament a few weeks ago. No one sensed at the time that a resurrection was in progress, but NC State has managed to pull it off.
One of the five teams State defeated in the ACC Tournament was Duke. The Wolfpack clearly outplayed the Blue Devils in the quarterfinals. No one who watched that game felt Duke was a serious Final Four contender. However, in Friday's regional semifinal against Houston, one very big plot twist occurred which opened the door for the Devils. Houston star Jamal Shead got hurt and had to leave the game. The Cougars lost their best player. Duke took advantage of the occurrence and managed to tough out a 54-51 win.
NC State's story is a lot more improbable than Duke's, but both teams have crafted highly unexpected journeys to get to this point. The winner will carry the banner for the ACC in Glendale next Saturday, and will face the Purdue-Tennessee winner in a national semifinal. Not one person imagined this scenario a few weeks ago, let alone a few months ago. Such is the nature of March Madness.
Here are the NC State-Duke Men's March Madness odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Men's March Madness Odds: NC State-Duke Odds
NC State Wolfpack: +6.5 (-102)
Duke Blue Devils: -6.5 (-120)
Over: 142.5 (-110)
Under: 142.5 (-110)
How To Watch NC State vs Duke
Time: 5:05 pm ET / 2:05 pm PT
TV: CBS
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why NC State Could Cover the Spread
The Wolfpack are on fire. They can do no wrong. An eight-game winning streak is impressive enough, but this is no ordinary eight-game streak. It's also an eight-game streak in elimination games. This team has walked the tightrope and is now used to the pressure. It is fearless and unfazed. This team is led by a double dose of D.J. The two D.J.s, Burns and Horne, have been remarkable in March. Burns is the burly big man, Horne the athletic and shifty guard. The two of them give inside-outside balance to State's attack and pose a lot of questions toward opposing defenses. They outplayed Duke a few weeks ago. They can do so again. No one on State will be intimidated by Duke.
Why Duke Could Cover the Spread
The Blue Devils might have benefited from the Jamal Shead injury in the Houston game, but they still had to hold Houston to 51 points. That was not easy. This team has gotten a lot tougher and a lot better in March. The Devils have demonstrated a lot more resilience, heart, and accountability. Coach Jon Scheyer has turned the corner with this team. Losing to NC State a few weeks ago will make Duke more motivated and more likely to play a winning game here.
Final NC State-Duke Prediction & Pick
The lean is toward NC State, but frankly, you should let this game play out a little and then make a live bet.
Final NC State-Duke Prediction & Pick: NC State +6.5