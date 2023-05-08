As a five-star high school recruit and McDonald’s All-American, Mackenzie Mgbako is one of the might highly sought players in the country. A reality that was proven when he committed to and then decommitted from the prestigious Duke University shortly after big man Kyle Filipowski announced his intention to return to the Blue Devils for a second season.

Opening up his recruitment again after asking to be released from his National Letter of Intent, the dynamic forward has already visited three schools as he looks for the best place to continue his basketball journey.

Close looks at Rick Pitino’s St. John’s Red Storm and Bill Self’s Kansas Jayhawks have yet to lead to a commitment from the product though, so his decision to visit Mike Woodson and the Indiana Hoosiers program is particularly notable.

Especially given the way Mgbako seems to have taken a liking to the program, as seen in the tweet below.

The Hoosiers, who have two projected first-round picks entering the 2023 NBA Draft in big man Trayce Jacks0n-Davis and guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, not only have a role that Mgbako can fill quickly but have the type of draft success that can be a draw to highly touted players such as Mgbako.

A modern-day forward with positional versatility on the defensive end and the ability to score from all three levels, the program that lands him will have another potential first-round pick on their hands.

That said, his playing future is as important to them as it is to him.

Mgbako is set to visit Louisville next weekend, per The Athletic’s Andrew Slater.