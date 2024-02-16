Fairleigh Dickinson basketball has its game vs. Long Island delayed after elevator mishap

Fairleigh Dickinson basketball (11-14) underwent a mishap on Thursday ahead of its road matchup with Long Island (6-17), which perfectly encapsulates how their 2023-24 season has gone to this point. The NCAA Tournament darling was unable to make it for the scheduled opening tip-off because it was trapped in an elevator, per John Fanta of Fox College Hoops.

Firemen sprung into action and ultimately freed the Knights from this stressful predicament. To the credit of the players and head coach Jack Castleberry, Fairleigh Dickinson does not appear to be overly rattled. The score is tied at 71 late in the second half at time of print.

Breaking: Tonight’s game between Fairleigh Dickinson and Long Island University at LIU is in a delay because FDU players are stuck in an elevator coming from the locker room to the court. Firemen are on the scene trying to get FDU players out of the elevator now: pic.twitter.com/cujbz2alFy — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) February 16, 2024

The Knights have experienced all the emotions college basketball has to offer in just the last 11 months. They stunned No. 1 seed Purdue in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, surviving Naismith National Player of the Year Zach Edey to earn the biggest win in program history. This unfathomable upset launched the university and then-HC Tobin Anderson into the limelight.

The hysteria was short-lived, however. Fairleigh Dickinson basketball lost its Round of 32 matchup to Florida Atlantic, who quickly replaced the Northeast champions as the most captivating underdog story of the Tournament. Anderson left to become the new head coach of Iona and key players Grant Singleton and Demetre Roberts ended their college careers.

A 4-1 start to the 2023-24 campaign gave fans ample confidence that their team could plow through the adversity, but multiple losing streaks of four or more games has plunged FDU to the middle of the league standings. A defeat at the hands of Long Island could hurt its seeding for the Northeast Conference Tournament this March.

Though, it is tough to blame the team after its pregame ordeal. If only Purdue considered paying off the elevator operator.