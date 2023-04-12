Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

March Madness is over, and the transfer portal is kicking up in college basketball. This year’s NCAA Tournament was one for the ages, and Fairleigh Dickinson’s stunning win over Purdue will be remembered forever.

For the Boilermakers, that game is another unfortunate loss in the tournament. As it turns out, Purdue head coach Matt Painter has yet to watch the game film, and he gave a brutally honest response on that game (h/t Dana O’Neil of The Athletic).

“Get out a pair of No. 2 pencils, and just jab them in my eyes.”

Purdue became the second program in history to lose to a 16-seed, with Virginia losing to UMBC a few years before. However, Fairleigh Dickinson did the unthinkable, and it ultimately helped their head coach Tobin Anderson land the job at Iona.

Matt Painter also added that it was a “recipe for disaster,” and it’s not hard to argue. Purdue was the top team in the country for a portion of the season, and Zach Edey is one of the most dominant players in college basketball.

Yet, the undersized, unheard-of Fairleigh Dickinson team ended Purdue’s season in heartbreaking fashion. Two years ago, it was North Texas that ended Purdue’s season. A year ago, the Cinderella story Saint Peter’s crushed Purdue’s dreams; now it was Fairleigh Dickinson.

As a result, Matt Painter’s name went viral, with fans calling for his firing, and Purdue has a lot to fix after a streak of unfortunate NCAA Tournament results.

Maybe one day, Painter will watch the film. Or maybe not.