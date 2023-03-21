Fairleigh Dickinson didn’t have to look far to find a replacement for Tobin Anderson. Hours after it was announced that Anderson had accepted the head coaching job at Iona, Fairleigh Dickinson announced the promotion of assistant Jack Castleberry, according to Jeff Goodman.

Castleberry becomes the ninth head coach to lead Fairleigh Dickinson’s men’s basketball program, replacing Anderson after his one season in charge of the Knights. Anderson hired Castleberry as his top assistant when he got the Fairleigh Dickinson job.

This will be Castleberry’s first head coaching gig at the Division I level. However, his first game as bench boss for the Knights won’t be his first taste of head coaching at college basketball’s highest level.

During the 2021-22 season with The Citadel, Castleberry was the acting head coach for The Citadel’s game against Duke on November 22, 2021. Though a 26-point loss to Duke was the result, The Citadel did set a record for most three-point field goals by any opponent at Cameron Indoor Stadium, knocking down 18 threes in the loss.

Following his graduation from Virginia Military Academy in 2007, Castleberry immediately jumped into the coaching ranks. His first job came as an assistant at the University of Tennessee-Martin.

Since then, Castleberry has been an assistant at four different schools, including four years at his alma mater. After 15 seasons as a number two, he finally gets his shot at leading his own program.

Fairleigh Dickinson made headlines last week when it shocked one-seed Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament, becoming just the second 16-seed to knock off a one.

Jack Castleberry now gets a chance to ride that momentum and write his own history with the Knights.