The New York Yankees are just a couple of days away from kicking off their 2026 regular season on the road against the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees are looking to bounce back after an early playoff exit last year against the eventual AL champion Toronto Blue Jays.

One of the top pitching prospects for the Yankees heading into this year is rookie Carlos Lagrange, who has had a great spring training stint up until this point. However, unfortunately, that came to an end with his performance on Monday in his spring training finale against the Chicago Cubs.

In that game, Lagrange pitched 2.2 innings and gave up nine hits, eight earned runs, and a walk, while recording four strikeouts. It was certainly not the way that the youngster wanted to close out the spring training slate, but that shouldn't detract from what he was able to do earlier in the schedule, quickly establishing himself as one of the brightest young pitchers in the Yankees' farm system.

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Lagrange will likely start the upcoming season in the minor leagues, but it's possible that if he experiences success there, he will be able to work his way into the Yankees' bullpen rotation at some point in 2026, depending partly on how well that unit fairs throughout this season, and what New York's injury situation is.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are looking to break through and win their first World Series championship in nearly two decades this year, having made it to the game's biggest stage in 2024 but getting gentleman's swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers when they got there.

New York will kick off its 2026 regular season on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants at 8:05 pm ET.