The Washington Commanders left some things on the table, but at least they were able to re-sign one of their own under-the-radar free agents. And here are the Commanders' 2026 NFL free agency grades for every signing, including Odafe Oweh.

The Commaders are trying to dig out from under a hugely disappointing 5-12 season. And with many holes to fill, they went whole hog in the free agency market.

So let’s grade each of their signings.

EDGE Odafe Oweh

Contract: 4 years, $100 million

Signing grade: A

This turned out to be the Commanders’ big fish. At least the money says that.

First, let’s swat down the obvious. Every time you read about Oweh, you hear something like, “he had his best game of the year in the playoffs against the New England Patriots, registering three sacks.”

So what? What does that mean? It means he’s capable of one big game. Just because it happened in the playoffs doesn’t suddenly make him Myles Garrett.

What sounds much better is that Oweh had a career year, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Oweh is coming off a career-high 81.0 PFF pass-rush grade in 2025, a season during which he was traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Los Angeles Chargers,” Gordon McGuinness wrote. “He has grown more consistent at converting pressure into sacks in recent years.”

Oweh doesn’t have to be elite to make this deal pop. He just needs to be above average. And he has the talent to do that. If he can get double-digit sacks, great. But he really just needs to put consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

CB Amik Robertson

Contract: 2 years, $16 million

Signing grade: B-minus

This is one of those guys who might look better outside of the PFF spotlight. His coverage grade (48.0) doesn’t inspire confidence. But remember, the bar was set very low by Marshon Lattimore. Basically, all Robertson has to do is be within the same zip code as the receiver, and he would be an upgrade over Lattimore.

The Commanders are trying to be the 2025 Seahawks on defense. They don’t need to be because of quarterback Jayden Daniels. They just need to be solid in the secondary. Robertson can get there. Maybe.

You get hope from his former coach’s comments, according to Commaderswire.com.

“Great guy,” Dan Campbell said. “Great guy to have. He’s a skilled player, and he’s tenacious, he’s feisty. He’s confident, and teammates love his energy because he does, he brings it all the time,” Campbell said last season. “He brings it in practice, brings it in the games, he’s a ball guy. And he is, he’s one of those guys that sparks our defense, the other guys around him.”

DI Tim Settle

Contract: 3 years, $25.5 million

Signing grade: A

He finally earned an NFL starting role with the Texans over the last few years. In the previous six seasons with the Commanders and Bills, he never started more than two games.

This seems like a lot of money. And it smacks of the overpay to Javon Kinlaw last year. However, Settle totaled 60 pressures from 653 pass-rushing snaps over the last two seasons. That’s what caught the Commanders’ eyes.

And because he fits exactly what the Commanders lacked so much last year, we have to give this one a good rating.

LB Leo Chenal

Contract: 3 years, $24.75 million

Signing grade: A

Perhaps without fanfare, this could be the Commanders' most important signing. Yes, they just rush the passer better. But as everybody saw from the Cowboys when they had Micah Parsons in 2024, you can have a poor defense even with a tough pass rush if teams can just run all over you.

Enter Chenal, who earned PFF grades over 70 overall in each of his first four NFL seasons. But even more importantly, he graded out at 90.0 or better against the run in 2023 and 2024. That replaces the departed Bobby Wagner and gives the Commanders a chance to be solid against the run and the pass.

EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson

Contract: 1 year, $12 million

Signing grade: A

I know the flower throwing may be getting annoying, but this was yet another signing. And it’s not all because of the player. One of the great things here is the contract. One year. Prove it. Help the Commanders rush the passer in 2026, and then get a bigger payday.

The 74 pressures and a combined 30 quarterback hits and sacks in 2025 give the Commanders hope that they have a free-agent steal.

This is a former first-round pick who seems to have found his prime. And you have to love his attitude. Knowing his days with the Patriots may be done, he took the high road, according to Boston.com.

“Everything for me individually,” Chaisson said. “Everything for me from a football aspect, everything when you talk about the chances of being a champion in the NFL, this year was huge, and I’m appreciative of it for sure.

“Man, this organization, the city, everything’s been amazing. I feel like anybody who got a chance to experience this wouldn’t want to leave. And I’m appreciative to be a part of it.”

S Nick Cross

Contract: 2 years, up to $14 million

Signing grade: A-

There’s a lot to like with this signing. The Commanders need a beast in the back end, and Cross has racked up 266 tackles over the last two seasons. He also added 10 passes defended and four interceptions, so he can cover, too. Furthermore, he started all 34 games over the last two years for the Colts.

Also, he’s young at 24 years old. This could be the kind of signing that pans out into a standout player for years to come. Or, if not, at least a solid, dependable guy. And given the state of the Commanders’ secondary in recent seasons, that’s an upgrade.

He could even be a breakout star, according to Sports Illustrated.

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“After spending the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts as a do-it-all, Swiss Army Knife type of player, he will likely have a more defined role within the Commanders' defense under Daronte Jones to play fast and find the ball,” Caleb Skinner wrote. “With Jones now the DC who brings a violent, blitz-heavy scheme, Cross will fit in perfectly as a strong safety who not only covers the field well, but is an elite blitzer. Cross won't just be a safety, but a weapon within the new Commanders' defense.”

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Contract: 3 years, up to $30 million

Signing grade: B+

He never developed into a star with the Titans, although he showed flashes. Perhaps the reason for the disconnect could be attributed to inconsistent quarterback play.

And his contested-catch rate of 58.8%, ranking No. 6 among tight ends, suggests he could have his best NFL season with Jayden Daniels sending him opportunities.

Okonkwo is excited about his new opportunity, according to commanderswire.com.

“I talked to (Dan Quinn and the offensive coaching staff),” Okonkwo said. “They all just had a vision for me, man, to just come out here and be a playmaker, be explosive, be that spark, be that guy who can run routes, do different things, be a mismatch.

“Just be a playmaker with the plays I'm given, be super tough when I get the ball on the field, just use my YAC abilities. That's what they're looking for in a guy like me to bring to the offense.”

EDGE Charles Omenihu

Contract: 1 year, up to $7 million

Signing grade: B-

Depth matters on the edge, and this is a good player to add in that regard. He has been a sack guy in the past (seven in 2023), and improved against the run last year with a career-high grade of 75.0.

Omenihu said he believes the opportunity with the Commanders is great, according to chiefswire.com.

“I just love their plan for me, honestly,” Omenihu said. “I had a conversation with the entire staff, the defense, and coach (Dan) Quinn. They illustrated a plan for me that I feel like is going to get me back exactly where I was at two seasons ago, the success that I had.

“I don't think it's far-fetched or far-gone at all. I feel great body-wise. I just think the plan that they have for me is just really going to expose my strengths and put me in positions to rush, put me in positions to play the run at a high level. And I love that.”

HB Rachaad White

Contract: 1 year, $2 million

Signing grade: A

It’s hard to get on board with this signing. However, the 27-year-old White can get tough yards, and he’s solid in pass blocking. Also, he can catch passes. PFF likes this signing a lot.

“One of the more underrated players on the market, White’s 87.2 PFF rushing grade was the fourth-best among any running back with 100 or more carries last season,” McGuinness wrote. “On top of that, White’s 71.2 PFF pass-blocking grade sits fourth among qualified backs over the last two years. Adding a valued rusher and blocker as part of a committee, including Jacory Croskey-Merritt, is great work by the Commanders.”

That’s good stuff. And it affects the grade.

QB Marcus Mariota

Contract: 1 year, $7 million

Signing grade: A

It may not seem like a big deal when you’re keeping your own. And it’s a backup QB. But this was a critical signing for the Commanders.

If Washington is a contender this year, and Daniels misses a game or two, which he probably will, the Commanders need Mariota for two reasons.

First, they can keep their offense exactly the same. And second, Mariota is good enough to get a win or two in a short stint. That could be the difference between making and missing the playoffs.

However, the Commanders' failure to build a better wide receiver room could crush Mariota’s chances of getting those wins.

Overall grade for Commanders' free agents: A