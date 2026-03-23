Development curves for young NBA centers often require equal parts patience and projection. Fortunately for James Borrego, Yves Missi has quietly emerged as one of the few bright spots for the New Orleans Pelicans despite operating in a crowded frontcourt. The 21st overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has spent this season adjusting to different roles and playing somewhat limited minutes, yet that has not limited his growth both on and off the court.

The years-long evolution has reached a point where the Pelicans now view the Belgian-born Cameroonian as a reliable option in the flow of the offense, rather than just a defensive specialist. Missi’s game log this season reflects a player growing into an NBA role just a few years after picking up the sport. While his backup minutes may not yield headline-grabbing averages, his per-minute production and defensive metrics have shown consistent improvement.

More importantly, the Borrego’s trust has grown exponentially.

“So, I do think the game has slowed down for him. I do trust him with the ball in his hands, and he needs to do that for us,” Borrego confessed. “The effort stuff he has, and I think that's the low-hanging fruit is the effort, the defense, the rim protection. So, he's had a phenomenal year.”

That's high praise for a player averaging just 19 minutes per game off the bench. But look past the modest counting stats (5.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 assists) and a clearer picture of the Baylor alum's trajectory comes into focus.

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Missi's 54.3% field goal percentage ranks among the more efficient marks for any NBA big, and his 89 blocks in 59 games underscore a rim protection presence that has developed faster than the Pelicans anticipated. The foundation is there. The question has always been how quickly Missi could build on it. Borrego believes the answer is faster than most outsiders expected.

“The game is certainly slowing down for (Missi). I think he has accelerated on the defensive end, the timing, making plays at the rim, and going to rebound with two hands,” explained the interim head coach. “Those are things that he's moved the needle on quickly this season.”

Missi entered the NBA with intriguing physical tools but a relatively late start to organized basketball. That background, however, has not hindered his ability to make tangible gains in areas that often require years to master. Borrego noted that the natural learning curve for late-blooming big men is often steep, particularly on the offensive end, but the 21-year-old has checked several key boxes.

“Offensively, this is probably for all big guys, especially when you pick up basketball that late, figuring out spacing, timing, hands, decision making with the ball, and showing to screen. Those are areas that probably people take for granted, but (Missi) has become a good screener,” explained Borrego. “He puts pressure on the rim now. The stuff he's doing with the ball in his hands now, I don't think he was doing that last year, and this is just another step in his progression.”

Though still a quiet, reserved young veteran, Missi's shot-blocking instincts, improving offensive awareness, and relentless motor have given the Pelicans some confidence that this current backup role is merely a floor, not a ceiling. While the minutes have fluctuated, the front office made it clear through the trade deadline that New Orleans will not short their future.