Air Force men's basketball head coach Joe Scott has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation into the treatment of cadet-athletes, the school announced in a statement on Saturday. Assistant Jon Jordan will serve as interim head coach in what is already a lost season.

The Falcons (3-14) are in the midst of a 10-game losing streak, which follows a two-year stretch in which they amassed a brutal 13-50 record. Regardless of what comes of the investigation, one would assume that Scott's days as HC are numbered. But that does not downplay the significance of this news. How a coach handles his players is always going to draw public attention and generate copious discussions.

There is no point in speculating, though. The United States Air Force Academy has not provided any further information at this time.

This is Scott's second stint as Falcons head coach. He originally led the team from 2000-04, guiding the program to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in four decades during the 2003-04 campaign. He left Air Force with a conference title and Mountain West Coach of the Year honors, returning to his Alma mater of Princeton to become the Tigers new HC.

Following a three-year run with the Ivy-League school, Joe Scott spent nine seasons at the University of Denver before reuniting with The Academy in 2020. It has not been the reboot that either party envisioned. The Falcons are in danger of finishing last in the league for a third straight year. He owns a 97-183 record with Air Force.

Jon Jordan, who served under Scott at Denver from 2007-16, will ideally be able to make a seamless transition to the role. He was an Air Force cadet and basketball player in the 1980s and commands a great amount of respect around the community.

The Falcons are obviously in a difficult position given the circumstances. They will face Nevada just a few hours following the news of Scott's suspension. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET.