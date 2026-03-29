As teams sign free agents and prepare for the upcoming 2026 Draft, the NFL front office is also busy mulling rule changes and other things that could possibly be implemented in advance of the new season. One of the biggest talking points in recent years regarding the NFL has been the performance of league officials, with some fans perceiving a big discrepancy in the way certain teams are officiated vs others.

Recently, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on X, formerly Twitter, about the latest involving discussions between the league and the union representing officials, citing a memo that “stressed that while the league has the highest regard for the game officials, officiating must improve, and that the NFL proposal would enhance the ability to hold the officials accountable for their performance while offering generous compensation packages.

“The union continues to resist those efforts while seeking raises almost double the rate realized by players over their last two collective bargaining agreements and millions in marketing fees.”

It remains to be seen how discussions between the league and the officials' union will play out, but it's clear that the league is letting its perception of the way referees perform on the field affect how much they are willing to offer them financially.

Among the biggest talking points in recent seasons has been the Philadelphia Eagles' infamous “Tush Push,” which is incorrectly officiated more often than not, with the team frequently allowed to get away with false starts on the play.

Schefter noted that the dispute “will be a topic of discussion when club executives, general managers, and head coaches gather at the league meeting in Phoenix,” which will begin on Sunday.