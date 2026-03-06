PHOENIX– Throughout the Phoenix Suns' 2025-26 season, one of the main questions has been Mark Williams's health. While he's played a career-high 56 games, his season has hit a major bump in the road.

Only hours before Thursday's game, the Suns announced that Williams suffered a stress reaction in his left foot. The injury comes as a bit of a surprise, considering he played 22 minutes in Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Much like the fanbase, head coach Jordan Ott was shocked, but knows that center depth will step up to the challenge.

“It’ll have an opportunity for both (Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach),” Ott said pregame. “It’ll have an opportunity just to continue to take the next step. Next man up. Ready to go.”

Ighodaro has taken a major step since the New Year. He's consistently closed games with the starting unit, in addition to showing defensive versatility.

For Maluach, this will be a major test for the rookie center. He's been in the Valley Suns (G-League affiliate) for a majority of the year and has played stints with Phoenix.

Again, Williams's stress reaction came out of left field. There wasn't much of a notice until he had imaging done on his foot earlier on Thursday.

For someone who has spent the season prioritizing his health, it feels like a gut punch. Ott shared the same feeling, as someone who experienced his work ethic and his commitment to being readily available.

“We talked about strengthening him, being in the weight room, sacrificing court time, sacrificing a lot of things this summer to be stronger and to play throughout the season,” Ott said. “He’s had great health throughout the year.”