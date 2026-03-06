The Seattle Seahawks will lose two prominent members of their Super Bowl run. Kenneth Walker III won't receive the franchise tag, while Rashid Shaheed will test the NFL Free Agency market. General manager John Schneider, however, doesn't see the latter's situation as a surprise.

Schneider chatted with Seattle Sports about the wide receiver/kick returner's intentions to find his next home. Turns out Shaheed entering free agency isn't news to the GM.

“I saw the report yesterday and I was like, ‘He and his representatives, I think they’ve been testing free agency for over a week now.’ I’m not sure why that was news yesterday,” Schneider said.

The 27-year-old Shaheed started his career with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent from Weber State. He eventually found his way to Seattle in the middle of the 2025 season.

How Rashid Shaheed exited the Seahawks

Shaheed and the Seahawks failed to reach a deal on an extension. This move comes off the heels of one of his best seasons to date.

He impacted the Seahawks' special teams by fielding 23 punt returns for 339 yards and a touchdown. He added 15 kickoff returns for 447 yards and scored once more there.

Shaheed managed to shatter personal best marks on the receiving end, even by adding his Saints totals. The versatile wideout tallied 59 catches, 687 yards and also added 69 rushing yards as a gadget player.

Teams seeking a wideout and return ace will likely plaster Shaheed high on their list. It's just a matter of how much money he'll receive after his Seahawks exit.