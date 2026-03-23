The Toronto Blue Jays are just days away from kicking off their 2026 MLB season, in which they will look to build off last year's trip to the World Series, which they lost in excruciating fashion to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a busy offseason for the Blue Jays, who opted to bring back veteran pitcher Max Scherzer on a one-year deal after his solid play for the team a season ago.

Recently, Scherzer has been dealing with a lingering thumb issue dating back to last season, and now, more information is coming to light on one unique method the future Hall of Famer has employed to help deal with it: playing the piano.

The trend evidently began during a road trip in Denver last year against the Colorado Rockies, during which Scherzer requested that the hotel staff unlock the piano, which they obliged.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that “Chris Bassitt, then a teammate of Scherzer’s with the Toronto Blue Jays, sat and listened as his fellow right-hander’s fingers danced over the keys,” with Scherzer playing a variety of musical genres during the performance.

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“He became Chopin, and the rest is history,” pitching coach Pete Walker said.

Rosenthal reported that Scherzer continues to play the piano in the present day, despite the fact that the thumb isn't as much of an issue as it was for him during the 2025 season. Scherzer performed well during the Blue Jays' run to the World Series last year, and will hope to keep it going this year at the age of 41.

The Blue Jays will kick off their 2026 season on Friday against the Athletics at home.