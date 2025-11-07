After a season-opening loss to Arizona, Florida bounced back in a big way by annihilating North Florida by 40 points, 104-64, on Wednesday at Stephen O'Connell Center.

The third-ranked Gators came out firing and erected a commanding lead, 52-28, at halftime. It was mere formality from there, as the Ospreys were severely outmatched.

With the lopsided affair, 7-foot-9 center Olivier Rioux made his debut for Florida. The entire venue cheered as Rioux entered with 2:09 left in the fourth quarter, as shown in the video posted by ESPN.

He made history by becoming the tallest player ever to play in a collegiate game. The 19-year-old Rioux made the roster as a walk-on.

Rioux, however, didn't tally a single statistic as he didn't even touch the ball.

Still, fans on X were thrilled for Rioux.

“Good guy, all the players look up to him!” said @SnoopVonPoop.

“A whole new meaning to sky hook!'” added @ChKamran92804.

“This is insane. He made his 7’0″ teammate look like a guard standing next to him,” wrote @Champreallywins, referring to center Micah Handlogten.

“7-9 is outrageous! I hope he gets some good time in. That 7-foot center looks up to him. Wow,” echoed @dailysportfun.

“7’9” freshman looking down on the competition—literally! This kid’s a walking highlight reel,” posted @BillRichardC.

Rioux, who was named the tallest teenager in the world by the Guinness World Records in 2021, hails from Quebec, Canada. He played for IMG Academy in high school, which produced NBA players like Michael Beasley, Anfernee Simons, Mark Williams, and Jonathan Isaac, among others.

It remains to be seen if he will be given a much consistent role with the defending champions moving forward.

Alex Condon led Florida with 25 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and three blocks, while Handlogten chipped in 17 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.

Rioux could get a chance to score his first bucket when they host Florida State on Tuesday.