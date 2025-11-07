Louisville basketball head coach Pat Kelsey is keeping things cautious when it comes to J’Vonne Hadley’s availability for Tuesday’s highly anticipated rivalry clash with Kentucky. The veteran guard remains in concussion protocol. He is listed as day-to-day after missing Thursday’s 106-70 win over Jackson State. Kelsey confirmed Hadley’s status during his latest media availability. He emphasized that the team will not rush his return.

“Ya I hope so. We are hoping so. I don’t have an update on that,” Kelsey said about Hadley's availability against Kentucky. “We are being very cautious with it.”

Hadley’s situation looms large for the Cardinals. They rely heavily on his leadership and two-way presence. A fifth-year guard who started every game last season, Hadley anchors Louisville’s perimeter defense. He also provides critical rebounding and energy on both ends. If he cannot go against Kentucky, the Cardinals will miss one of their most experienced voices in a game that always carries emotional and postseason implications.

Fortunately for Louisville basketball, the return of forward Kasean Pryor offers some relief. Pryor made his season debut in the Jackson State rout after recovering from an ACL injury. He logged valuable minutes in his first game back. Kelsey praised Pryor’s conditioning. His return adds depth and experience at the right time for the Cardinals. Pryor could give Louisville another veteran option in its rotation.

Article Continues Below

“All of a sudden, J'Vonne went down; and we were like, ‘You ready?'” Kelsey said. “(Pryor) was like, ‘I'm ready; let's do it.'”

Still, Hadley’s absence would present a significant challenge. Kentucky’s offense represents a major step up from Louisville’s early competition. The Cardinals will need every bit of defensive discipline they can muster. Kelsey reiterated his belief in the team’s “next man up” mentality, though. He noted that the program’s depth will be tested early.

Regardless of Hadley’s status, Kelsey plans to lean on Louisville’s physical defense, aggressive rebounding, and an up-tempo attack to counter Kentucky’s firepower.

With Hadley’s health uncertain and the rivalry stakes high, Tuesday’s matchup already feels like an early-season measuring stick for Kelsey’s Cardinals.