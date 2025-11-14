Nate Oats called out the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide's issues following their 87-80 loss to the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday night.

Alabama was off to a solid start following a season-opening win over North Dakota and a ranked victory over the St. John's Red Storm. Taking on a highly-ranked Purdue was the next test, one that proved to be difficult for the Crimson Tide to overcome.

Oats reflected on the loss after the game, per reporters Blake Byler and Chase Goodbread. He called out the team's lack of physicality on the glass, an area that the Boilermakers took advantage of despite being the smaller side.

“Their 5-foot-10 point guard had seven rebounds and our starting frontcourt had six combined,” Oats said.

“We've got issues on the glass. … Until we figure out how to make tougher plays, rebound the basketball at a higher level, we're gonna struggle beating the best teams in the country.”

How Nate Oats, Alabama performed against Purdue

Article Continues Below

Nate Oats's recent seasons with Alabama had them go on deep tournament runs. For them to do that again this season will require them to beat the best in the country, including Purdue.

It was a competitive showdown between the nationally-ranked sides. No team led by more than eight points as the matchup went down the wire. However, Alabama's offense was unable to keep up with the efficiency Purdue displayed throughout the night.

Rebounding and shot selection made the difference in this matchup. The Boilermakers prevailed in both categories as they secured 52 rebounds and converted 47% of their total shots, including 42.9% from three. It wasn't the case for the Crimson Tide as they only grabbed 28 rebounds and made just 42.4% of their shot attempts, including 36.4% from deep.

Four players scored in double-digits for Alabama. Aden Holloway led the way with 21 points, three assists and two rebounds. He shot 7-of-13 from the field, including 5-of-9 from downtown. Taylor Bol Bowen came next with 13 points and two rebounds, Aiden Sherrell put up 12 points and four rebounds, while Labaron Philon Jr. provided 11 points and seven assists.

The No. 8 Crimson Tide will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini on Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.