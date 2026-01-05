PHOENIX— Someone had to step up for the Phoenix Suns against the Oklahoma City Thunder, not named Devin Booker. It could’ve been Dillon Brooks, Collin Gillespie, or Mark Williams, but it was, in fact, Jordan Goodwin who was the answer.

Although Goodwin is known for his super skill of rebounding, he might add “scorer” to that list of super skills, too. When the team’s offense fell flat, he was right there to lift it.

Being the 33% shooter from deep might seem bleak to the naked eye, but confidence underscores a career-high in attempts per game. Even on the Old Man and Three Podcast, he described head coach Jordan Ott being in his ear to shoot the ball.

Pull-ups, in transition, off the catch, and any other type of deep ball one can think of, Goodwin has attempted them. But there was a moment in particular where he knew a big night was coming.

“After the second (3-pointer), I felt pretty good,” Goodwin said postgame. “I felt like my first should’ve gone in, but it went in and out. Just how they were guarding Book. I knew I was going to get a couple more, so I just stayed confident with it.”

Jordan Goodwin won the Suns the game vs Thunder

Although Booker's heroics sealed the deal, it was Goodwin who got them into position. The threes could be a major talking point, but it was reinforcing what he's always done.

Typically being a defensive guy, adding a well-rounded offensive game has made him a mainstay in the rotation. In fact, he had the fourth-most minutes played in the win and played more than Gillespie and Williams.

Part of that was Goodwin's rhythm, but part of it was his matchup with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The latter had a tough time getting around Goodwin and manipulating the defense.

He kept Gilgeous-Alexander in front of him, forced him into uncomfortable shots, but didn't get too handsy either. Either way, Ott wanted to give credit to Goodwin– which he did– but gave Booker his flowers for getting Goodwin in position.

“I'm not sure we went out without Jordan (Goodwin),” Ott said. “The ball just found him. Book ends with nine assists, but a lot of the corner threes that Goody got were because our superstar passes the basketball.

“So just the unselfishness of the group starts with your best player. He had nine assists, but I'm sure he got the hockey assists; he probably had 15. But Goody got to the spots and works incredibly hard. It's good to see him have a night like that.”

Jordan Ott showed all love to Jordan Goodwin after his career-high 26 points and 8 threes. “I’m not sure we win that one without Jordan (Goodwin).” pic.twitter.com/jtHXKMmAT2 — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) January 5, 2026

In his last five games, Goodwin is averaging 13.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. The work will continue to prevail because of the intangibles he brings. But the offensive output seems to be a byproduct of how well he's gelling with the rest of the group.