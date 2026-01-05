Anthony Black joined Tracy McGrady in franchise history following his performance in the Orlando Magic's matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon.

Black is going through his third season in the NBA with the Magic, having a breakout season with his best offensive numbers to date. Often coming off the bench, he has earned a bigger role in the offense as he's embraced the responsibilities.

That much was the case when he started in Orlando's matchup against Indiana. In 36 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 27 points, 10 assists, four blocks, three rebounds, and a steal. He shot 8-of-16 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.

His efforts made franchise history as a result. Black became the fifth player at age 21 or younger in Orlando's history to have a game of 25 or more points and 10 or more assists, joining McGrady, Paolo Banchero, Victor Oladipo, and Cole Anthony.

How Anthony Black, Magic played against Pacers

Anthony Black continues to enjoy his breakout season as he helped the Magic secure a 135-127 win over the Pacers.

Orlando got off a slow start as Indiana initially led 36-28 after the first quarter. Despite this, they fired back with a 41-22 display in the second period, something that the Pacers never recovered from.

Free throws, stocks (steals and blocks) and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Magic prevailed in all three categories after making 26 free throws and recording 13 stocks while limiting their turnovers to just seven. It wasn't the same for the Pacers as they converted 16 shots at the line, made six stocks, and committed 11 turnovers.

Six players scored in double-digits for Orlando in the win, including Black. Desmond Bane led the way with 31 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 12-of-17 overall, including 3-of-6 from downtown, and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Paolo Banchero came next with 28 points and 12 rebounds, Jase Richardson had 12 points and four assists, while Tristan da Silva provided 10 points.

Orlando improved to a 20-16 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are even with the Miami Heat while trailing the Philadelphia 76ers by 0.5 games and Toronto Raptors by one game.

The Magic will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Washington Wizards on Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.