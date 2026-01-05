Updated Jan 5, 2026 at 12:38 AM ET

Tyler Loops' notifications must be blowing up right now—but for the wrong reason. The Baltimore Ravens absorbed a painful loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-24, at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, with Loop muffing the game-winning field goal.

The tough defeat left the Ravens out of the playoffs, with the Steelers claiming the AFC North.

Loop's final kick went wide right, allowing Pittsburgh to escape with the nail-biting victory.

After his crucial blunder, the 24-year-old Loop looked inconsolable as he put his hands over his eyes, presumably to cover his tears. Jordan Stout gave the rookie kicker a quick hug.

WIDE RIGHT! STEELERS TAKE THE DIVISION!

Loop was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round and earned the spot to replace Justin Tucker, who was released in the offseason.

He scored on a 40-yard field goal before his costly error against the Steelers.

Still, fans could not help but blame Loop for the tough loss.

“Ravens literally pushed Tucker away for this,” said @DialgaMarine92.

“I know he’s a rookie, but come on, man, you make millions to be good at one thing,” added @xiolog420.

@malston_ posted a meme from “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Ravens kicker in the locker room pic.twitter.com/6UF69WRxli — Mays Gilliam (@malston_) January 5, 2026

“With how the Ravens' season went and how crazy this game was, it was inevitable he was missing this kick, had to cap their season and the entire NFL season in the most dramatic way possible,” claimed @nonotesnone.

“Tyler Loop about to change his name to Lois Einhorn and become a police detective,” wrote @_Bloom_Matt_.

One has to feel for Loop, who succumbed to pressure in what could have been the biggest moment of his budding career. His critical miss, however, should only make him tougher in the long run.

It's a hard lesson, but a necessary one nevertheless.