Kenny Smith's name has been brought up as the new coach of North Carolina following the firing of Hubert Davis. Smith has always been proud of playing for the Tar Heels, and some believe that he could inject a different energy into the program.

Smith, however, has zero coaching experience, although he has been a basketball analyst for decades now, including covering the NCAA Tournament.

Davis' firing drew mixed reactions. While fans celebrated North Carolina's decision, players Caleb Wilson, Seth Trimble, and Henri Veesaar defended the 55-year-old Davis, touting his impact and influence.

Smith also came to the aid of his fellow UNC alumnus.

“I thought that was honestly disrespectful. But first of all, Coach Hubert Davis, thank you. Your service and what you did for North Carolina basketball, as a player and as a coach, you’ve moved it forward, and I think people forget that because of one game here and there,” said Smith on TNT Sports.

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North Carolina axed Davis after it was eliminated by VCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Fans renewed their call to fire Davis, who steered the program to the national title game in 2022.

The 61-year-old Smith rued the fact that Davis was not able to write his own ending with UNC.

“Dean Smith retired as a Tar Heel. Roy Williams retired as a Tar Heel. Hubert Davis was going to retire as a Tar Heel. Whoever comes in, they have to want to retire as a Tar Heel,” added Smith.

It was reported that North Carolina is looking for a “superstar” coach.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has endorsed Smith to replace Davis, saying the former All-American and two-time NBA champion has enough clout to entice prospects to play for the Tar Heels.