The Houston Texans are now officially operating in the realm of expectations. They enter 2026 as a team expected to contend. Houston has a franchise quarterback ascending into superstardom and a defense that has rediscovered its bite. As such, it has positioned itself as one of the AFC’s most complete squads. As every contender eventually learns, though, the climb towards championship-caliber status often hinges on the margins. That means depth, versatility, and the ability to uncover talent that others overlook. That’s where the 2026 NFL Draft becomes pivotal. For a team with few glaring weaknesses, the focus shifts to sleepers to elevate the entire roster.

Houston’s ascent

The 2025 season was a definitive statement to the rest of the league that the Texans are already a powerhouse of the present. Houston finished the regular season with an impressive 12-5 record. They secured a playoff berth for the third consecutive year. The journey was a rollercoaster, featuring a historic nine-game winning streak that showcased a defense ranking second in the league in points allowed.

Yes, the season ultimately ended in a tough 28-16 loss to the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round. That said, the growth was undeniable. CJ Stroud continued his ascent into the elite tier of signal-callers. The defensive front, led by the relentless Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter, proved they could terrorize any offensive line. It was a year that provided the necessary scar tissue for a team ready to take the next leap.

Strategic offseason

Never one to sit idle, GM Nick Caserio has been a whirlwind of activity during the 2026 free agency period. The primary mission was to fortify the trenches and provide Stroud with the protection and weapons he deserves. The Texans made a massive splash by signing veteran guard Wyatt Teller to a two-year deal. Houston also secured right tackle Braden Smith to anchor the bookends. Perhaps the most intriguing move was the trade for Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery. That signaled a desire for a more physical, downhill rushing attack to complement the air raid.

Defensively, the re-signing of Sheldon Rankins brings much-needed continuity to the interior. At the same time, the addition of safety Reed Blankenship adds a layer of ball-hawk instinct to an already elite secondary. Now, the focus now shifts to the draft to find the value picks that will round out this championship-caliber squad.

DL Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

If you want to understand the next evolution of Houston’s defense, look no further than the interior. Edge pressure may grab headlines, but in today’s NFL, collapsing the pocket from within is just as destructive. That’s where Gracen Halton enters the conversation.

The Oklahoma standout plays with a relentless motor that defines his game. There’s no wasted motion, no off switch. Halton led all FBS defensive tackles in pressure rate last season. That speaks volumes about his ability to consistently disrupt plays before they fully develop. At 6-foot-2 and close to 300 pounds, he combines natural leverage with explosive quickness. That should allow him to slip past blockers and penetrate the backfield.

For DeMeco Ryans, Halton is an ideal fit. He wouldn’t be asked to carry the load immediately. Instead, he could rotate alongside Rankins, providing fresh legs and interior push in key situations. Over time, he could give Houston a dynamic presence inside that complements its already fearsome edge rushers.

WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

The Texans’ offense is already potent. However, great offenses always evolve. One of the simplest ways to create that evolution is by adding speed that forces defenses to rethink everything. Brenen Thompson brings that kind of speed.

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Out of Mississippi State, Thompson is a pure vertical threat. His acceleration is immediate, and his ability to stretch the field creates opportunities for everyone else. For Stroud, who thrives on timing and precision, having a receiver who can instantly flip field position is invaluable.

What makes Thompson particularly dangerous is how he fits within Houston’s existing structure. With Nico Collins commanding attention on the outside and Tank Dell working underneath, Thompson would operate as the deep strike option. He can punish defenses for overcommitting. He may not command a high volume of targets, but the impact of each touch would be significant.

LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Every elite defense has its stars. However, it also has its glue-guys, who connect everything and ensure that the system functions at a high level. Jacob Rodriguez is that kind of player.

The Texas Tech linebacker has built his reputation on instincts and consistency. He sees plays develop quickly and arrives with authority. That “see ball, hit ball” mentality aligns perfectly with Ryans’ defensive philosophy.

Rodriguez’s versatility adds another layer of value. He can drop into coverage, track running backs in space, and hold his own against tight ends. His performance at the Combine reinforced his athletic profile, showing that he has the lateral agility required for today’s NFL.

Final pieces

The Texans have done the hard part, which is to build a contender. Now comes the challenge of refinement and identifying the subtle upgrades that can transform a strong roster into a championship-caliber one.

Gracen Halton, Brenen Thompson, and Jacob Rodriguez may not command national attention. They will, however, represent exactly what Houston needs. That's disruption, explosiveness, and reliability. These are the players who fill gaps, elevate teammates, and quietly shape outcomes. If the Texans are serious about taking the next step, this is where it begins.